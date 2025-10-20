Dodgers Could Cut Ties With All-Star Third Baseman to Sign Top Free Agent, Says Insider
MLB reporter Mark Feinsand reported the Los Angeles Dodgers could make a move on highly coveted international free agent Munetaka Murakami in the offseason, moving on from All-Star third baseman Max Muncy in the process.
Murakami, 25, has put together a monstrous resume overseas in NPB, showing unbelievable power throughout his eight seasons of professional ball. He played just 56 games in 2025 due to injury, but still posted a 1.043 OPS with 22 home runs and 47 RBIs.
The third baseman has never posted an OPS south of .800, and he hit a career-high 56 home runs in 2022. He has hit 20 or more home runs in all of his professional seasons except for his first, which came in 2018.
"Sources say the Dodgers, Giants and Red Sox could also be in the mix, though much of it will depend on how each team views his ability to play first and/or third, or his willingness to be a designated hitter," wrote Feinsand.
"...The Dodgers could look to move on from Max Muncy at third base, while the Mariners could lose both first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suárez to free agency."
The Dodgers have a one-year club option for Muncy worth $10 million, however, exercising that option could heavily depend on whether or not they are able to sign Murakami.
While the Dodgers may not be able to get the deal done five days after the World Series, when they have to decide on contract options, if the Dodgers are confident in their chances to land Murakami, they could avoid extending an extra year to Muncy. The $10 million would be a high fee for a player who would likely spend most of his time on the bench, and the Dodgers still have No. 4 prospect Alex Freeland, who is younger and can fill the same role.
Muncy has also struggled through injury in 2025, though it would be harsh to call that his fault given the circumstances of his two stretches on the injured list. If the Dodgers are uncertain about his future given how this season played out, they may steer clear in 2026.
The Dodgers have made big international moves over the past few seasons, bringing in both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki from Japan, and Murakami could be the latest addition to the Dodgers' dynasty.
