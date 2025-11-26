Dodgers Predicted to Miss Out on Top Japanese Free Agents This Offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be active in free agency once again this winter, and another wave of Japanese talent is hitting the market, meaning many expect they will join the back-to-back World Series champions.

The Dodgers are synonymous with Japanese baseball due to their nucleus of talent from Japan.

More news:Recently-Cut Dodgers Pitcher Drawing Interest From NL Powerhouse

Shohei Ohtani, who came from Japan to the Los Angeles Angels, has become one of the greatest baseball players ever, achieving things never before seen on the field.

He came to the Dodgers in 2024, and his profile has only grown since then. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has also invested in two more pitchers from Japan: Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

Yamamoto won the World Series MVP this year, establishing himself as a top pitcher in MLB and a great performer in high-leverage moments.

Sasaki, on the other hand, struggled during his rookie year. His velocity decreased, and he appeared to lack confidence on the mound as a starter.

However, after working on his mechanics and rehabbing from an injury, he returned as the Dodgers' closer in the postseason, and his reliable relief appearances helped the team squeak by despite their overall lackluster bullpen.

Given the success these three players have had with the Dodgers, it's natural that every player posted by a Japanese team is linked to the organization.

More news: Dodgers Star Learns New Skill Immediately After World Series





While three players — Munetaka Murakami, Kazuma Okamoto, and starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai — are free agents from Japan this winter, MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince believes none will sign with the Dodgers.

"After acquiring Shohei Ohtani in his stateside free agency, as well as both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki in their much-publicized moves from Nippon Professional Baseball to MLB, it might seem a fait accompli that the Dodgers will land at least one -- or maybe even all three -- of corner infielders Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto and starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai," Castrovince wrote.

"But while the Dodgers are undoubtedly Big in Japan, it’s time for other teams to seize this moment in which the bridge between NPB and MLB has never been stronger."

The Dodgers need outfield help and relief pitching, and none of those three players fills those needs, which means unless they stay on the market longer than expected or their market value drops, Los Angeles will likely look elsewhere to open their checkbook.

While it may be unlikely they land any of these three, the Dodgers will keep tabs on their status and be ready to act if they see an opportunity to secure a good deal for a quality player.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over toDodgers on SI.