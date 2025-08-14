Dodgers Could Get Great Value on Key Free Agent After Lost Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been battered by pitching injuries since last season, buta group of MLB.com insiders believe that there could be a silver lining.
Right-handed reliever Michael Kopech became an immediate contributor in the bullpen at last year's trade deadline, tossing a microscopic 1.13 ERA across 24 innings in a Dodgers uniform. He continued to hold it down in October, allowing three runs in 10 appearances on the way to an eighth World Series title.
After a delayed start to the 2025 campaign due to shoulder complications, Kopech picked up where he left off, allowing just three hits across eight appearances, but had to once again return to the injured list due to right knee inflammation.
This unfortunately resulted in needing to have surgery to address a torn meniscus in July, but Kopech will likely be ready before October.
As the bullpen prepares to get a high-octane arm back in the mix, and a reliever who has only thrown elite stuff while donning Dodger blue, this can spell a major discount for LA next season as Kopech is currently playing on an expiring deal.
Brent Maguire, Theo DeRosa, and Manny Randhawa theorized that the combination of the plentiful pitching injuries, and Kopech's lack of playing time this year will lead to a much smaller contract for the reliever. The value will be through the roof as Kopech is still a highly effective arm, but the kind of money the Dodgers offer will likely not match his talent.
This is not to say that Kopech isn't deserving of a larger deal, or that he won't get one, but LA will almost certainly make their maximum offer centered around availability and the past bullpen situation of the last two years. If Kopech returns and can be electric in October, perhaps he can leverage a few clutch performances to earn a higher salary for 2026 and beyond.
Kopech has one of the highest fastball velocities in baseball, with an average speed of 97.7 mph, ranking him in the 94th percentile among active pitchers.
Last season, Kopech demonstrated an elite ability to cause batters to swing-and-miss, doing so 32.8 percent of the time, good for the 92nd percentile in baseball. He also struck out opposing hitters 31.5 percent of the time, grading out in the 93rd percentile in baseball.
