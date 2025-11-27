Dodgers Named Perfect Fit for Projected $427 Million Superstar in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers are strongly linked to free agent Kyle Tucker, the top name on the market who is expected to secure the biggest contract.

Tucker has been one of the best outfielders in baseball for the past five years, dating back to his early days with the Houston Astros.

He hit .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 25 stolen bases last season, demonstrating his ability to impact all areas of the box score.

The Dodgers, who are back-to-back champions, managed to win despite having quality, everyday outfielders who can field and hit well. This winter, they are expected to target upgrades in the outfield.

While the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and New York Mets are all expected to be in the race, Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report believes the Dodgers stand out as the best fit for Tucker, who would comfortably secure a corner outfield spot.

"The Dodgers may be back-to-back World Series champs, but at no point during their second run this year did they make it look easy," Rymer wrote on BR.

"Their offense, in particular, was pretty mediocre for much of the regular season and even in the playoffs. They won the World Series in spite of it, as Dodgers hitters only had a .658 OPS in the Fall Classic, compared to a .745 OPS for Toronto hitters.

"Kyle Tucker is the best possible upgrade they can make just in the abstract, and he would slot neatly into an outfield that was an offensive black hole for much of this year. Dodgers outfielders did hit 73 home runs, but with only a .299 OBP.

"That Tucker is just 28 is also attractive. Out of the Dodgers' top 11 hitters in terms of plate appearances in 2025, only one of them (Andy Pages) was younger than 30."

Teoscar Hernandez remains an above-average hitter, though his fielding range and ability to read flyballs are lackluster.

With Pages and Tucker filling the other two spots next to Hernandez, they could help offset his defensive shortcomings. This trio would be a marked improvement over what the Dodgers had last season.

It would require Los Angeles to give out a long-term, big-money deal. They reportedly prefer shorter contracts that can limit their financial burdens down the line.

However, players like Tucker rarely hit the market and the outfield could seriously use the help.

