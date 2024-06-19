Dodgers Could Lose Another Pitcher to the Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to win arguably their best game of the season Tuesday, mounting a five-run comeback in the ninth inning to secure an 11-9 win against the Colorado Rockies.
The Dodgers scratched and clawed for the win, and thanks to many of their star players, including Teoscar Hernández, L.A. earned its 46th win of the season. Although the game was one for the ages, the reason they were in the position in the first place was mainly due to the struggles of their All-Star pitcher, Walker Buehler.
Buehler had one of his worst outings since returning to the rotation on May 6. The 29-year-old gave up eight hits and seven runs in four innings.
After the game, the two-time All-Star hinted at the possibility of going on the injured list to give himself a break.
"We've thought about taking a blow. Taking a month off, taking a week off," Buehler said. "Trying to figure out how to get me reset. And maybe that's coming, maybe not. I don't know. We'll see. It sucks to feel invaluable or like you're hampering your team."
It's not a done deal that the Dodgers will do just that; however, it's clear that Buehler is not 100% right. A handful of weeks or maybe months could be just what Buehler needs to reset himself and get back to some of what he was at prior to his Tommy John surgery.
Buehler missed more than half of the 2022 season and all of the 2023 season after recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. The last we saw of Buehler in elite form was in 2021 when he went 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA and 270.2 innings in 33 starts.
Some time off a big league mound could be what Buehler needs.