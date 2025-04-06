Dodgers Could Make Blockbuster Trade Involving Top Prospect, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers are barely a week into the 2025 season and there are already murmurs about what they may do to further bolster such a star-studded roster.
With obvious holes in center field and second base, the fingers are starting to pointed towards the farm, where a top prospect was named as a potential trade piece by Bleacher Report's MLB insider Kerry Miller.
A player that many Dodgers fans may have already heard of thanks to his offensive talents in the minors is Dalton Rushing.
Predominantly playing behind home plate, it has been difficult to find room on the Dodgers as a catcher given Will Smith and his lucrative extension, plus the longtime talents of Austin Barnes as the two main backstops in L.A.
His talented bat and the position he plays on the diamond are both major reasons listed by Miller as to why he may be involved in a blockbuster trade this season.
Especially with newly acquired Korean Baseball Organization standout Hyeseong Kim proving to need more time in Triple-A before taking his four Gold Glove awards to second base for the Dodgers, a trade for the glaring hole in the infield becomes more likely to those around the league.
"If the Hyeseong Kim experiment at second base doesn't pan out," said Miller, "maybe they dangle Rushing to bring in a top 2B (or top CF, and cement Tommy Edman at 2B)."
Edman is a talented defender and can play in both positions the Dodgers desperately need to fill, but unfortunately there is only one of him. An All-Star caliber second baseman or center fielder could certainly be had for Rushing's talents, but it may not be worth dealing him before he has even taken a single swing at Dodger Stadium.
His 114 hits included 26 home runs and 85 RBIs last year with a slash line of .271/.385/.512 and an OPS of .896.
Plenty of teams have traded a top prospect too early and been bit on the behind further down the road as a result. Although it would help the Dodgers for right now, having an offensive talent for years to come may prove to be more valuable.
