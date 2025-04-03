Multiple Dodgers Trying Out New Torpedo Bats Taking MLB By Storm
The Los Angeles Dodgers don't need any more advantages by any means, but a new one is on the way that is taking the league by storm.
As murmurs of this new torpedo bat has been making their way around the baseball world, players are already showing that this new way to slug isn't just a passing fad.
The New York Yankees popularized these new bats by crushing 15 home runs over a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers last weekend. Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz followed up the torpedo bat craze with a two home run, seven RBI game with the new bat.
The torpedo bats, that look more like a bowling pin than a lethal torpedo, have been designed to lower the barrel of the bat a few inches to add more weight to the sweet spot. This not only increases the speed at which the ball leaves the bat, but increases the speed of the swing due to the redistributed weight.
This is precisely why Dodgers slugger Max Muncy put in an overnight order in for a torpedo bat and used it in Wednesday's game.
“For me, it’s exciting just because there hasn’t been much of this,” Muncy said, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
“They had 100 different bat models [already], shaped this way, shaped that way,” said Muncy. “But nothing’s ever been as drastic as what this is.”
The shape of a baseball bat hasn't changed in over a century, but this new design will make would-be jams quality hits and increase contact with the more efficient barrel.
Utility man Kiké Hernández noted this new shape and comedically touched on his intentions to use the new bat despite not yet learning about the physics behind it.
“I have learned absolutely nothing other than that they look like bowling pins,” Hernández said. “I ordered some. All of the cool kids are doing it.”
As for the small sample size of results, torpedo bats look to be a mainstay in MLB. There are still plenty of players sticking to the traditional feel or a 'normal' bat, but at least for now, the excitement around the sport is palpable.
“If this is something that truly works, I think it’s exciting for the game of baseball, for the offensive side,” Muncy said. “I’m just intrigued by all of it.”
While Muncy didn't get a hit with the torpedo bat in Wednesday's game — before switching back to his old bat to get a two-run double — it remains to be seen how Hernández fares with it, or if any other Dodgers pick it up.
