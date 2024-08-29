Dodgers Could Shuffle Rotation In Response to Pitcher's Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series beginning Friday in Phoenix, but their pitching rotation remains uncertain.
Clayton Kershaw is set to start the first game, with Gavin Stone following for the second. Jack Flaherty is tentatively scheduled to pitch on Sunday, but that would mean he’d be pitching on just four days' rest — something the Dodgers have tried to avoid all season.
There is a possibility that Flaherty’s start could be pushed back to Monday, providing him with an extra day of rest. This delay would also give his wrist more time to heal after it took a hit from a comebacker on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.
According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, while Flaherty's wrist was sore on Wednesday, the swelling was minimal. Although his availability for his next start is not in doubt, the exact day remains undecided.
“I’m not sure,” Roberts said regarding who would start Sunday. “I don’t want to speak to that yet because if so, it calls for a drop-in. We’re kind of talking about that right now.”
The comebacker incident happened in the fifth inning, just after Flaherty had allowed a two-run home run to Baltimore’s Ramón Urías.
Reflecting on the homer, Flaherty said, “I’m not trying to throw it there… you want to make a better pitch there.” The frustration was evident as he dropped to one knee watching the ball sail over the fence.
Since joining the Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, Flaherty has proven to be a valuable asset. In his five starts, he has earned three wins, posted a 3.49 ERA, and struck out 34 batters. "What Jack’s done," Roberts remarked, "has been everything we had hoped."
The Dodgers may need even more from Flaherty as they navigate through the final stretch of the regular season and prepare for the postseason, particularly with starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow still unavailable.
Roberts admitted that there have been a few moments where he wished certain pitches could be taken back, but he remains confident in Flaherty’s performance. For a team with limited starting pitching options — Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, River Ryan, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Emmet Sheehan are all on the injured list — the Dodgers will definitely take it.
“He’s throwing the ball really well for us,” he said.
As the Dodgers head into this crucial series, their rotation plans remain fluid, with decisions to be made depending on Flaherty's readiness and the team’s broader needs.