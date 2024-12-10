Dodgers Could Sign Top Reliever, Complete Blockbuster Trade for Another
The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed October hero Blake Treinen to a two-year, $22 million deal to shore up the bullpen, but they might not be done adding to it.
Los Angeles would like to add at least one more reliever this offseason. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, that could be San Diego Padres free agent Tanner Scott or Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Scott is thought of as the top reliever available via free agency. The Dodgers were reportedly among several teams showing interest in the left-hander ahead of the trade deadline, but the Marlins ultimately traded him to the National League West rival San Diego Padres.
Scott was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season and was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Padres at the trade deadline. He notched a career-best 22 saves across both teams during the year.
Over the past three seasons, he has accumulated 54 saves and holds a career ERA of 3.56. Notably, his ERA last season was an impressive 1.75, making him a strong candidate to bolster a Dodgers bullpen in need of reliable arms after losing Daniel Hudson to retirement and Joe Kelly to free agency.
The Dodgers could also make a trade for Williams. Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras suggested it on Nov. 19.
Camras' trade proposal sent infielder Gavin Lux, right-handed pitcher Peter Heubeck, and right-handed pitching prospect Payton Martin to Milwaukee in exchange for Williams.
Williams, who sports an impressive 1.83 ERA over 235.2 career innings with Milwaukee, is entering his final year before free agency. This offseason, the Brewers opted not to exercise his $10.5 million club option.
"Williams, nicknamed the 'Airbender' because of his devastating changeup, would fit in perfectly in the back of the Dodgers’ bullpen as a true closer or eighth inning option alongside Michael Kopech," Camras writes.
"A bullpen of Kopech, Williams, Evan Phillips, and Alex Vesia would be downright unfair, and would make the L.A. bullpen even better a year after that same group willed the Dodgers to a World Series win."
Los Angeles is known for aggressively deploying their bullpen throughout the season. That was on display during the postseason when the Dodgers only had three healthy starters.
However, this season will feature a six-man rotation with the return of Shohei Ohtani to the mound and the addition of Blake Snell. The addition of a reliever like Scott or Williams will only bring more respect to the Dodgers bullpen which is already regarded as one of the league's best.