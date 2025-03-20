Dodgers Could Trade Right-Handed Flamethrower This Year, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of talent on the roster, and it's for that very reason that manager Dave Roberts admitted it would be difficult for some of the younger players to get their chance to shine in the big leagues this year.
More news: Dave Roberts Declines to Name Everyday Starter for 2 Key Positions
“When you have a roster that's arguably the most talented roster in history, one through 40, playing time is hard,” Roberts said. “All guys want to play, should want to play. But it takes some buy-in to their teammates and the organization.”
So much star power even affects up and coming stars such as right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller. The 25-year-old was a candidate this spring to earn the final spot in the starting rotation.
However, after he was hit by a comebacker during the Dodgers' Cactus League opener, it appeared only Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May were left in the race.
Miller shined in his rookie season with the Dodgers. He produced a 3.76 ERA while striking out 119 batters across 22 starts in 2023. However, he experienced a severe sophomore slump where he logged an 8.52 ERA across 13 starts.
In 2024, Miller was optioned by July after a long stretch of ineffective innings. The Dodgers recalled the right-hander in August, but he was ultimately sent back to Triple-A after he showed little improvement.
The 2025 season is supposed to be a bounce back year for Miller, but the latest prediction does not bode well for the pitcher.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter believes Miller could be traded by the Dodgers this season.
"Even with Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler gone in free agency, and Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Gavin Stone and Emmet Sheehan all set to open the year on the injured list, Bobby Miller was still optioned to the minors on Tuesday, weeks before Opening Day," Reuter writes.
"The Dodgers do not have the luxury of allowing him to work through his issues at the MLB level while chasing another World Series title, but he could be a great reclamation project for a rebuilding club."
Miller will have to be perfect in any of his Major League outings this season with the Dodgers, especially if the team decided to consider him a trade candidate. However, with all the pitching reinforcements, it will certainly be tough for the right-hander to get any longevity in the big leagues.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Make Over $100 Million in 2025 — But Not From LA
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.