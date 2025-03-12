Dodgers Could Trade Top Catching Prospect This Year, Says Insider
It is no secret at this point that the Los Angeles Dodgers have a roster full of talent from their veterans down to the farm system.
Rather than fans seeing these talented individuals suit up for the Dodgers one day, a top MLB insider believes that a prized minor league catcher may be traded later this year.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Suffers Injury, Officially Out of Opening Day Rotation
The catcher position in Los Angeles has a long list of demonstrated players who are of starter-caliber like newly-extended All-Star Will Smith and 10-year veteran Austin Barnes.
The minor leagues have seen two notable catchers emerge with their offensive talents for the Dodgers in Dalton Rushing and Hunter Feduccia.
Rushing, the No. 1 Dodgers prospect, impressed scouts last season, batting .273/.410/.520 with an OPS of .930 while adding 26 home runs and 85 RBIs in his 114 games.
Feduccia, another top prospect, batted .284/.409/.428 in Triple-A last season with an OPS of .837. The 27-year-old's six home runs and 50 RBIs in 82 games are more than enough reason for insiders to believe that he is ready for a jump to major league play.
More news: MLB Insider Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Dodgers' Starting Pitchers in 2025
The Athletic's Jim Bowden theorized that if there isn't any room for another catcher on the Dodgers' roster, another MLB team would be lucky to have Feduccia's talents.
"Regardless of whether he gets a chance with the Dodgers, the 27-year-old will be a starting catcher for someone at some point and could be used as a trade asset at the deadline," Bowden wrote.
Feduccia is also a left-handed hitter, which only increases his value and the potential demand for him on a roster.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes spoke highly on the catching prospect after a Cactus League that has seen him bat .318 with a home run and eight RBIs in 22 at bats.
“Feduccia has really stood out this spring. He’s (shown an) ability to conduct an at-bat at a high level; he’s really dialed in to get off his ‘A’ swing. Defensively, he’s receiving the ball well and you can tell there’s a different comfort level when handling the pitching staff.”
Feduccia may be too valuable to part ways with, but if the right trade presents itself, perhaps Bowden's assessment will be correct.
More news: Shohei Ohtani Predicted to Only Make 10 Pitching Starts for Dodgers in 2025
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.