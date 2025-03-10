MLB Insider Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Dodgers' Starting Pitchers in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers have addressed many of the holes in their pitching roster from last season.
Despite winning the franchise's eighth World Series, the Dodgers were hampered all season long by injuries to their key pitchers. This offseason has resulted in starting pitching help, relieving assistance, and multiple options for a clear-cut closer (although no closer has been named) to help the efforts on the mound.
With so much talent from offseason acquisitions as well as the health of key arms making their return ahead of Opening Day, there are currently more starters available than there are spots in the five-man rotation.
It is also worth noting that three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and three-time Cy Young award-winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw are also eyeing their respective returns to the mound when they are healthy. Although they may not be set pieces in the rotation, they are expected to get their share of innings amidst the pitching talents of Los Angeles.
It should come as no surprise that this bold prediction from ESPN's Eric Karabell about the starting rotation may actually ring true in 2025.
"Well, nobody will like this, but no Dodgers starting pitcher makes more than 25 trips to the mound or reaches 150 IP. Hey, none of them did last season, so it really isn't so bold. They have depth."
At first glance, this is truly a far-fetched take. Upon further review, it makes a lot of sense.
There is already a five-man rotation, but when Ohtani and Kershaw are thrown into the equation, they will have to get their fair share, and well-earned, amount of time on the bump.
The sudden influx of bullpen talent as well may be a factor in the upcoming season.
Despite all the pitching injuries last season, no Dodgers starter made it to 150 innings pitched. Knowing that there is a solid, and presumably healthier, bullpen to rely on, one could predict that the starters' innings count only decreases.
No matter what the total ends up being from the starting five, a healthier season is at the forefront of Dodgers fans' hopes.
