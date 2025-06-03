Dodgers Cutting Veteran Catcher to Make Room for New Pitching Addition
The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated catcher Chuckie Robinson for assignment, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
The move makes room for newly-acquired right-hander Jose Ureña to join the 40-man roster.
Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Angels this offseason, but had yet to make it out of Triple-A Salt Lake. He was designated for assignment on May 28, and claimed off of waivers by the Dodgers three days later.
Robinson was DFA'd before logging any time with Triple-A Oklahoma City for the Dodgers, but the need for more pitching depth was more pressing for the Dodgers at this time than having Robinson on the 40-man team.
With a struggling pitching roster that currently has 15 pitchers on the injured list, the move says more about the state of the arms in L.A. than Robinson as a backup catcher in Triple-A.
Robinson had 27 appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels' organization, hitting .272 in 103 at-bats. He had 28 hits, 18 RBIs, and a home run during this time.
The catcher first appeared in MLB during the 2022 season with the Cincinnati Reds. He logged just 25 games in The Show and made 58 appearances in the minor league track.
The following season, he would play all 101 of his games for the Reds' Triple-A affiliate, showing promise while batting .290 with 74 RBIs and 13 home runs.
Robinson played the 2024 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, splitting time in the majors and in Triple-A. During his time in The Show, Robinson totaled 26 outings, batting just .129 during the eventual 121-loss season for his team.
The veteran catcher's fit with the Halos wasn't quite destined for success as 25-year-old Logan O'Hoppe is proving himself as one of the game's best young catchers, and 13-year veteran Travis d'Arnaud trails him on the roster.
As for L.A. Will Smith is the All-Star backstop with recently-called up Dalton Rushing as the heir apparent behind home plate.
Robinson will hope to continue his baseball life with another franchise and break back into MLB.
