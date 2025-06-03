Dodgers Sign Former NL West Rival Pitcher: Report
Jose Urenã, a journeyman pitcher who was designated for assignment Saturday by the Toronto Blue Jays, is joining the Dodgers according to a new report.
Ureña will be in uniform and on the Dodgers' active roster for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Twitter/X.
Ureña, 33, had a 3.65 ERA in six games with the Toronto Blue Jays before he was removed from their 40-man roster over the weekend. Ureña began the season with the Mets, and appeared in only one game for them before he was outrighted on May 1.
Rather than accepting a minor league assignment, Ureña elected free agency, and officially joined the Blue Jays four days later. Now he'll join his third team in little more than a month.
The Dodgers are familiar with Ureña from his time in Denver. He started 22 games for the Colorado Rockies in 2022-23, going 3-12 with a 5.93 ERA.
Ureña has appeared in 239 career games (154 starts) for the Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Rockies, Mets and Blue Jays since his 2015 debut.
Ureña will become the second newcomer to join the Dodgers' bullpen in as many days. Monday, they acquired reliever Will Klein from the Seattle Mariners for Triple-A left-hander Joe Jacques.
While Klein and Ureña will begin their time with the Dodgers organization in the major leagues, a third reliever — former Reds closer Alexis Diaz — was acquired last Thursday and assigned to the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League affiliate.
Depending on the corresponding move for Ureña, the Dodgers could have three or four relievers in the bullpen Tuesday who were either in the minors or not in the organization two days ago.
Part of this is by design. Andrew Friedman has used minor league options and the injured list liberally, both in Los Angeles and previously in Tampa Bay, to avoid overtaxing his relievers.
This season, the Dodgers have used 28 pitchers, tied with the struggling Baltimore Orioles for the most in baseball. Part of that is also a function of injuries to pitchers they counted on being part of their core this year: starters Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and (earlier in the season) Tony Gonsolin, and relievers Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates, and Evan Phillips.
Now they'll look to Ureña to eat innings, perhaps as a fill-in starter but more likely as a multi-inning reliever.
