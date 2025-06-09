Dodgers' Dave Roberts Admits Tony Gonsolin Injury is Concerning
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted a level of concern over the injury which landed Tony Gonsolin on the injured list June 7.
The Dodgers put Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list with elbow discomfort. Gonsolin missed all of the 2024 season after getting Tommy John surgery before spring training. When asked if Gonsolin's history of elbow injuries made this one more concerning, Roberts admitted it did.
“It is,” Roberts said. “That’s why I think we wanted to make sure we were cautious and take him offline. I don’t want to get too far ahead of it until we get the scans.”
Gonsolin has already spent time on the IL this season, missing the opening month of the season with back tightness. He came back April 30, and has made seven appearances since. He has a 3-2 record through those starts, posting a 5.00 ERA with 38 strikeouts through 36 innings pitched. He is one of 14 Dodgers pitchers currently on the injured list.
“Obviously with a pitcher when there’s elbow discomfort, we didn’t see him making his next start. So it just seemed the logical thing, given where the pitching is, a guy that wasn’t going to make his next start to get him off line, give him a handful of days to not play catch,” Roberts said. “Hopefully the pain, the discomfort subsides and get him throwing again and see where it takes us.”
Though Gonsolin went to the injured list, the Dodgers are finally seeing improvement in their personnel on the pitching front, as relievers Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates both returned to the team on Saturday.
Although Gonsolin is out for an undisclosed amount of time, the Dodgers will hope gradual additions such as Kopech and Yates will keep their pitching afloat long enough to see all of their pitchers healthy.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.