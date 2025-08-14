Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out Rookie's Mistake in Loss to Angels
Dalton Rushing had a day Tuesday in Anaheim.
Rushing hit a home run in his first at-bat against Angels pitcher Victor Mederos, just the second long ball of his major league career. He made a loud out in his next at-bat, in the fifth inning, on a line drive to right field against Angels reliever Andrew Chafin.
Then in the sixth inning, this happened:
Rushing was on first base following a single, and Miguel Rojas was on second, when Shohei Ohtani batted with nobody out against left-hander Brock Burke. Ohtani smoked a line drive (87 mph off the bat) to Zach Neto. The Angels shortstop caught the ball, stepped on second base, then threw to first base to retire Rushing, completing the rare triple play.
The eighth triple play in Angels franchise history seemed to catch Rushing off guard. The rookie catcher flopped face-first into the turf after making the third out.
It shouldn't have happened at all, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
“I thought Miggy did a fine job," Roberts told reporters, including Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "It’s just one of those things that, (the line drive) was right at Neto, and where he was at, at second base. But Dalton’s got to get back. The ball’s in front of him. And bolting toward second base, that’s something that can’t happen.”
Rushing lay prostrate for a moment before walking off on his own, then suited up to catch the bottom of the sixth inning. The triple play proved pivotal in the Dodgers' 7-6, 10-inning loss.
After the game, Rushing told reporters "I banged my head a little bit" after falling to the turf.
"I think it was more frustration about the situation than anything," he said. "I'm doing fine. I'm good to go (Wednesday), whenever the next time is."
Rushing also criticized his own pitch-calling, saying it might have been "predictable" at times.
"(The Angels) were ready to hit when they jumped in the box ... they jumped on the right pitches, put good swings on the ball, sadly," he said. "That's the game we play. Sometimes you get exposed."
Rushing, 24, is hitting .202 since he was promoted in May from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has played sparingly after replacing Austin Barnes as the backup to catcher Will Smith. The former second-round draft pick (2022) has more than twice as many strikeouts (40) as hits (19) in 104 plate appearances.
Although he's trying to take advantage of his limited chances, the rookie has learned some tough lessons along the way, few more so than Tuesday's.
