Former Two-Way Player Has Interesting Theory Why Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Might Be MLB's Last
Where have all the two-way players gone?
That was the thesis of an article published Tuesday in The Athletic, which held a microscope to the many pitcher-slash-position-players to reach the minor leagues (if not the majors) since Shohei Ohtani's 2018 debut.
Ohtani remains 1 of 1. Not only did he win the National League MVP Award in his first season with the Dodgers — something no full-time designated hitter had ever done — he's picked up where he left off on the mound. In eight starts this season, he has a 2.37 ERA, with 16 hits and five walks allowed while striking out 25.
But the story is not merely that one man is hitting and pitching at such a high level. No player is attempting to do both full-time in the majors with any degree of success besides Ohtani, even though many have tried.
One former two-way player, Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen, played with Ohtani in Anaheim. He offered an interesting theory why no other two-way players are experiencing any degree of success or failure besides Ohtani.
To Lorenzen, it's not merely a lack of skill or a lack of commitment, though both are obstacles that few two-way players can overcome. It's also a lack of opportunity.
“Shohei had all the leverage in the world,” Lorenzen told Dhani Joseph. “He proved it in a different, high-caliber league, and he came over early so he was a discount (salary-wise) to everyone when he did come over. He got to make every decision of like, this is what I want to do.”
In other words, it's no accident that MLB's only two-way player came from Japan. Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan's top league, afforded Ohtani the kind of proving ground that no MLB organization has been willing to extend its own two-way prospects in the minor leagues.
Joseph cited the examples of Brendan McKay, Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, Mitch Voit, Reggie Crawford, Bryce Eldridge, and Jac Cagliaone. All were either announced as two-way players when they were drafted, or demonstrated minor-league ready skills as both a hitter and a pitcher. Yet for reasons not necessarily under their control, all eventually focused on pitching or hitting, not both.
Lorenzen was the rare example of a two-way player who was allowed to pitch and hit coming up through the affiliated minor leagues. In 2019, he became the second player in history to hit a home run, earn a win, and play in the field in the same game. Babe Ruth was the first.
But Lorenzen has not taken an at-bat since 2021. His career 84 OPS+ was simply not enough for teams to justify giving his at-bats to a two-way player, as opposed to one-way hitters who likely had more potential (if not more demonstrated ability). When the National League adopted the DH rule for good in 2022, his fate might have been sealed.
Lorenzen's theory suggests Ohtani could be the last full-time two-way player in MLB, unless one proves his potential in a foreign league first.
