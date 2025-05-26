Dodgers' Dave Roberts Didn't Expect Shohei Ohtani To Be This Good After Offseason Surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani's recovery from surgery after the 2024 season to repair his torn labrum.
“It is kind of amazing that this offseason, he had major surgery, to come back and be that productive,” Roberts said. “But he worked really hard this offseason, and he’s having a tremendous season.”
Ohtani is putting together what looks like another MVP season in Dodger blue, leading MLB in runs scored while being tied with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the league lead in home runs. He has the highest slugging percentage on the Dodgers, and his batting average and on base percentage trail only Freddie Freeman and Will Smith on his team.
Roberts noted he saw a positive change in Ohtani after returning from their opening series against the Chicago Cubs in Japan on March 18-19.
“No, he wasn’t the same Shohei in spring training,” he said. “I think once we got into the season, once we got back to the States after Japan, I thought he kind of really let it go, felt completely strong. I don’t recall one at-bat or anything like that, but I do think that once we came stateside, he took it to another level.”
Ohtani leads MLB with 11 home runs in May, and has 22 runs batted in to go with his bombs. He is slashing .304/.381/.739 in the month.
The Dodgers also expect Ohtani to return to pitching soon, believing he'll make his debut on the mound for the Dodgers after the All-Star break.
The Dodgers are struggling for starting pitchers with Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow all on the injured list, however with Clayton Kershaw's return and Glasnow's recovery progressing, they will likely not need to rush him in his recovery, especially with the results they have been grinding out.
Ohtani faced live hitters during batting practice before Sunday's game against the Mets for the first time he has faced a hitter since his Tommy John surgery in 2023.
