Could Dodgers Bring Back Shohei Ohtani to Help Depleted Pitching Staff? Insider Answers
There is no question that the Los Angeles Dodgers are experiencing a lack of pitching depth this season with 14 currently on the injured list, but a 'bonus' pitcher not on IL but also not available to throw is three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani.
The reigning National League MVP hasn't pitched since Aug. 23, 2023, and has since been recovering from a UCL surgery. That obviously didn't stop him offensively in 2024 on his way to becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases, but his pitching debut for the Dodgers could not come at a better time amid the injuries to L.A.'s pitching staff.
It has been a slow process for Ohtani, and although fans are both anxious to finally see him pitch in a Dodgers uniform and get much-needed pitching help to the mound, Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times reported that there will be no rushing Ohtani to pitching, despite the need for assistance.
"As encouraged as the team is with his progress and as desperate as the Dodgers are for one of their sidelined frontline starters to return," said Hernández, "they will continue to slow play Ohtani’s return to the mound, according to a person familiar with the team’s thinking but not authorized to speak publicly."
Ohtani is imminently going to face live batters and has recently started to add breaking balls into his bullpen sessions.
Ohtani has been incredible on the offensive end, both in his historic 2024 campaign, as well as in 2025 as he is hitting .302 with a 1.040 OPS.
Jeopardizing what he does with the bat in his hands to rush back another pitcher doesn't appear to be the kind of risk that the Dodgers need to take at this point in the season.
If Ohtani can be at his very best on the mound and in the batter's box come October, all the patience from Dodgers fans will be worth it, but after two major elbow operations since arriving in MLB, plus a labrum surgery on his non-throwing arm this past November, the Dodgers course of action appears to err on the side of caution.
