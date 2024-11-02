Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gets Championship Congratulatory Call From 2024 Presidential Candidate
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is used to being around stars. His own lineup is full of baseball's best and brightest. Roberts took the stage with one of the greatest rappers in Los Angeles, Ice Cube, at the World Series Parade. But Roberts looked absolutely star-struck after receiving a call from a 2024 presidential candidate.
"Dave, it's Kamala Harris," she said.
To which Roberts replied: "Oh my gosh, Madam Vice President, Second Gentleman, how are you guys doing?"
Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, praised Roberts and his team for their phenomenal World Series win in a congratulatory phone call.
"We couldn't be more proud of the team and your leadership and that incredible win," Harris said. "I wasn't able to watch the game live, but of course, your biggest fan Doug Emhoff, did"
Roberts shared he was happy to know that Harris, a former attorney general for California, remained a fan of a west coast team.
"I know the Second Gentleman is a Dodgers fan and I was just hoping that your allegiance would stay at least on the West Coast," Roberts said.
Despite serving as the first woman District Attorney in San Francisco's history, Harris told Roberts she was rooting for the Dodgers this October.
"I promise you, I was rooting for the Dodgers all the way," Harris said.
Sorry to all the San Francisco Giants fans, it looks like the democratic nominee is a Dodgers fan. Emhoff explained that Harris and himself had experienced the rollercoaster of emotions that all Dodgers fans did during the Game 5 theatrics.
"We were actually doing events and we had our phones out," Emhoff explained. "And so when we got in the car after one event, you were down 5-0. By the time we got to our next event, it was 5-5. By the time we were done for the evening, we saw you celebrating and it was such a thrill."
Harris reiterated that the Dodgers brought so much joy, which all Dodgers fans can relate to after celebrating the team's first full-season World Series title since 1988.
"Please just enjoy this moment and thank you for all the joy you bring us," Harris said.
The Dodgers fanbase has reached far and wide, from Los Angeles to Japan. But the latest phone call from the Vice President indicates there are some Dodgers fans in the White House.