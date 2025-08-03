Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Trade Deadline Additions
The Los Angeles Dodgers shocked many around MLB and didn't make any trades at the deadline, despite a massive pool of prospects and an ever-expanding payroll.
The Dodgers made moves around the margins, improving the state of the team's 40-man roster, but they didn't make a needle-moving trade.
There were high expectations at the deadline since the Dodgers were aggressive over the winter offseason. Still, president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, is known for not paying a premium in July.
Los Angeles has several relievers on the mend and could have used a high-leverage arm or two for the bullpen, but instead, they will rely on injured arms coming back before the fall.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke after the deadline and offered confidence about the current pieces on the roster.
“I feel we did get better,” Roberts told Jack Harris of the LA Times. “I think we’ve got a pretty dang good team.
"I think if you look at it from the offensive side, as far as our guys, they’ll be the first to tell you they’ve got to perform better and more consistently. That’s something that we’re all counting on … I love our club. I really do. Now it’s up to all of us to go out there and do our jobs.”
The Dodgers came away with relief pitcher Brock Stewart and outfielder Alex Call at the deadline, giving the team additional depth.
At some point soon, Roki Sasaki should join the starting rotation after making just eight starts before landing on the IL with a right shoulder impingement.
Relief arms Michael Kopech, Kirby Yates, and Tanner Scott should join the team at some point this month.
All of those returns should come together for a strong pitching staff, but if the Dodgers end up falling short in the playoffs, Friedman will need to answer for a lack of moves.
