Former Dodgers Top Prospect Flameout Joins NL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers No. 1 prospect Diego Cartaya has joined the San Francisco Giants after the Minnesota Twins released him earlier in the season.
Cartaya signed as an international free agent with the Dodgers in 2018, and began featuring in rookie ball the year following. He stayed with the Dodgers through 2024 — peaking as the No. 1 prospect in the organization in 2022 and 2023 — before the Dodgers traded him to the Twins.
More news: Dodgers Wanted All-Star Outfielder at Trade Deadline, But Wouldn't Meet Asking Price
He had great offensive numbers in Single-A and High-A, posting a .987 OPS in Single-A across a season and a half and an .855 OPS through his 62 games with the Dodgers High-A affiliate.
The catcher had a shocking year in Triple-A this season, going 5-for-59 with 40 strikeouts during his time with the Twins organization. They released him July 23.
On July 28, Cartaya posted a photo of himself in a Giants hat and shirt, seemingly pointing towards his next destination. The Giants signed Cartaya one day later, then assigned him to their Arizona Complex League affiliate.
Cartaya is the second former Dodgers catcher signed by their division rival this season, as veteran Austin Barnes signed a minor league deal with San Francisco after his release earlier in the season as well.
More news: Dodgers All-Star's Home Targeted in Burglary While Team Was In Cincinnati
It's no wonder the Giants are in the market for a catcher, as they currently have the lowest wRC+ (58) at the position in MLB. Their current first option behind the plate is Patrick Bailey, who undoubtedly struggles with the stick but is fantastic defensively.
The Dodgers will look to expand their lead over the Giants in the NL West on Friday, when they return to action against the Tampa Bay Rays at 4:35 p.m. PT.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.