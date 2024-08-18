Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gives Update on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Recovery Progression
As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue toward the postseason, one of their many injured pitchers is looking to make his return to the mound.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto strained his rotator cuff on June 16 and has been missing from action ever since. Fortunately, it seems like the Japanese ace will be back on the field soon.
According to Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times, Yamamoto recently threw a 17-pitch simulated game in Busch Stadium. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described the workout as "good." He will likely need two more practice sessions before he heads to the minor league for a rehabilitation assignment.
Before he strained his rotator cuff, Yamamoto was having an excellent debut season with the Dodgers, holding onto a 6-2 record with a 2.92 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 14 starts. But if you have followed Yamamoto's career even a little bit, this shouldn't be a surprise.
Yamamoto began playing baseball professionally in Nippon Professional Baseball on August 20, 2017, for the Orix Buffaloes of the Pacific League. Across seven seasons, Yamamoto maintained a 70-29 win-loss record with an average 1.82 ERA and throwing a total of 922 strikeouts.
During those seven seasons, Yamamoto was a five-time NPB All-Star, a three-time Pacific League MVP, and won the 2022 Japan Series Championship. He also won the Japanese Triple Crown three times,
Yamamoto has also earned multiple international medals, including gold at the 2019 WSBC Premier12, gold at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Throughout his career, Yamamoto has thrown two no-hitters. The first happened on June 18, 2022, against the Saitama Seibu Lions. He threw his second against the Chiba Lotte Marines on Sept. 9, 2023. He is the only player in NPB history to throw two no-hitters.
Yamamoto is one of many Los Angeles pitchers who are currently injured. This includes right-handed starter Tyler Glasnow, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday before the Dodgers took on the St. Louis Cardinals.
Glasnow has been diagnosed as having right-elbow tendinitis, and is expected to return after his two weeks off.
Additionally, Tony Gonsolin, who had an incredible season in 2022, is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the offseason. Hopefully, the Dodgers rotation will be able to make a decent recovery before the postseason begins.
