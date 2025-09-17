Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has Coy Response to Shohei Ohtani Pitching First Postseason Game
The Dodgers have yet to reveal their starting pitching strategy for the postseason, but the door is open for Shohei Ohtani to start Game 1 of a Wild Card Series when the playoffs kick off Tuesday, Sept. 30.
After an 11-day break between starts, Ohtani took the mound in the second game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. He pitched five no-hit innings in the team's eventual loss.
The move sets Ohtani up to pitch next Tuesday while having a week off before the postseason starts. He would then be on track to pitch in the first game of the Wild Card series the Tuesday after that.
"I don't know," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters with a smile when asked if they were lining Ohtani up for that game.. "I'm just trying to get through this series and the next series."
Roberts said that the extended period of time in between starts was precautionary, but The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya pointed out that it could be a strategic move.
Roberts has already stated that the current plan is for Ohtani to serve as a starting pitcher in the postseason rather than coming out of the bullpen. If Ohtani started the first game of a potential Wild Card series, the Dodgers could maximize his flexibility throughout the postseason and ensure the two-way player has opportunity to rest.
Ohtani, who did not pitch in his first season with the Dodgers after suffering a torn UCL, has gradually worked his way back into form this season. The three-time AL MVP and reigning NL MVP has pitched five innings twice this season, including Tuesday night's game. While his time on the mound has been limited, Ohtani has had a strong season, posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 54 strikeouts to nine walks.
While Ohtani's role as a pitcher for Game 1 is in question, the importance of his bat is under no scrutiny. The 31-year-old has 50 home runs this season — the third-most in MLB — and a 1.006 OPS, the second-highest total.
Ohtani made his first foray into postseason baseball last season, and to Roberts, it was evident.
“Last year, I think there were times where he was sort of even manic, swinging the bat, trying to get hits, chase hits, when guys were clearly trying to pitch around him,” Roberts told reporters. “Where I think now, in this kind of moment in time, where it’s a playoff race, a pennant race for us, I think that he is locked in his plate discipline. And that’s how a superstar manages the postseason, the pitching.”
