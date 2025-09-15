How is Former Dodgers Pitcher Walker Buehler Doing Since Joining Phillies?
Former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler made his first start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, nearly two weeks after he was released by the Boston Red Sox.
Buehler signed a minor league deal with Philadelphia and impressed in his debut with the team at Citizens Bank Park. In five innings, Buehler allowed just one run on five hits, struck out three batters and walked just one.
"He fits right into that mold of being a Philadelphia baseball player," Bryce Harper told reporters. "Just a lot of fun to be around him. Obviously, he's pitched in big moments, deep into the postseason. So getting a guy like that in our clubhouse is huge for us. And he went out there and did a great job tonight."
Prior to joining the Phillies, Buehler struggled in his first and only season in Boston, holding a 5.45 ERA and a 1.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio. On August 29, the Red Sox released the veteran pitcher to make room for top pitching prospect Payton Tolle. A few days later, he was headed to Philadelphia.
"For me, it's such a good sign in terms of the game that it's not all analytics," Buehler told The Athletic's Matt Gelb. "There's some teams that still want to grab the game by the horns and say, 'Listen, this guy's been really good in the playoffs. Hopefully, we can fix him. If it works, great. If it doesn't, we gave him the minimum for three weeks.' Right?"
Whether Buehler is able to earn a spot on the Phillies postseason roster remains to be seen. The Phillies have a strong starting rotation and Buehler has a lot to prove in a short amount of time.
"I mean, we got four guys going pretty good right now," Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters. "So, he's got to dominate, pretty much."
In December 2024, Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million contract with the Red Sox, ending his time with the Dodgers after seven seasons.
Buehler was a major factor in the Dodgers' 2020 World Series run, holding a 1.80 ERA and struck out 10 batters and allowed just one run in Game 3 of the World Series.
