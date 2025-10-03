Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts Confident LA Can Win World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not earn a first round bye in the playoffs, and were forced to compete in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.
While the Dodgers are practically invincible on paper, many of their stars have been underperforming in 2025. The bullpen specifically has cost LA several regular season losses, and it looks as though the pitching group could be the reason for the Dodgers' falling short in October.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remains confident the defending champions can go back to back, despite some obvious struggles with the bullpen.
"I think we can win it all. I think we're equipped to do that. We certainly have the pedigree," Roberts said. "We certainly have the hunger. We're playing great baseball. And in all honesty, I don't care who we play. I just want to be the last team standing."
As many players underperformed this season, one of the three MVPs in the Dodgers lineup was one of them.
Mookie Betts posted career-worst offensive numbers this season, and practically declared his season over in August. The Dodgers superstar seemingly freed himself from any burdens at the plate as he's entered the postseason on a hot streak.
Betts had a six-hit performance in the Wild Card Series, going 4-for-5 with three runs batted in and three doubles to help the Dodgers advance to the NL Division Series.
"I know we can win the whole thing. We just have to play good baseball," Betts said. "We've got to continue to pitch, timely hitting and play defense, and everything should be okay."
The Dodgers and Phillies matchup is perhaps the one everyone has been waiting for this postseason, and it should live up to expectations. The defending champions flew to Philadelphia Thursday, and will hope to acclimate themselves with Citizens Bank Park, which is considered one of the toughest road environments in all of baseball.
Nevertheless, the Dodgers certainly have reason to be confident in their NLDS matchup with the Phils. LA's bullpen was their biggest strength last season, but it appears the pitching group is their biggest weakness this October.
Game 1 of the NLDS begins Saturday, Oct. 4 at 3:38 p.m PT.
