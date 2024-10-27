Dodgers' Dave Roberts Offers Update on Shohei Ohtani Ahead of World Series Game 3
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects Shohei Ohtani to play in Game 3 of the World Series against the New York Yankees on Monday. Ohtani injured his left shoulder while attempting to steal second base during Game 2 of the World Series, a 4-2 win for the Dodgers.
Ohtani appeared to be in visible pain upon injuring his shoulder, and was attended to by trainers before coming out of the game.
Roberts said Sunday that the final decision for whether or not Ohtani plays will come down to his pain tolerance. They do expect him to play, per Kirsten Watson. Assuming Ohtani does play, Roberts does not believe he will be limited.
Ohtani's shoulder has improved since he originally suffered the injury on Saturday, and he underwent imaging on his shoulder Sunday morning.
“As far as test results, we’ve got doctors scrambling everywhere,” Dave Roberts said Sunday. “I don’t have them. This is more me going by the training staff. Shohei feeling good this morning, range of motion, strength. He should be at the ballpark here in the next 30 minutes, and going to go through the workout.”
Ohtani's workout on Sunday will also contribute to the decision on whether or not he will play.
“I think that taking dry swings, which he’s done,” Roberts said. “Then obviously taking balls off the tee, batting practice in the cage, that’s going to be telling. I think that he’s obviously very well aware of himself and his body. So if he feels good enough to go, then I see no reason why he wouldn’t be in there.”
The Dodgers are getting set to play Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, their first road game of the series. The Dodgers will Ohtani is competing in the first World Series and postseason of his career, a goal of his throughout his career and a reason he chose to sign with the Dodgers in free agency last year.
During his first postseason, the two-time American League MVP has slashed .260/.403/.460 with 13 hits, 13 runs, three home runs, and 10 RBIs. Over eight at-bats during the first two games of the World Series, Ohtani has notched one hit, one run, and one walk.