Dodgers' Dave Roberts Praises Trade Deadline Addition for Key Plays in NLDS Win
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts commended outfielder Alex Call for his performance in the Dodgers' 2-1 win in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Call was one of five players to get a hit off of Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez in Game 4, and kicked off their rally in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk. Justin Dean came in to pinch run for Call, and eventually came around to score and tie the game up.
"Alex, he's a winner. He's sort of on the periphery, but the guys love him," Roberts said, "He's a baseball player. He's prepared. Whatever situation I ask of him he's ready.
"So just learning him at the deadline, he's a great teammate and very prepared. And him getting hit-by-pitch, the hit, he's always doing something to help you win baseball games."
The Dodgers acquired Call at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals, and he has been a solid addition to their outfield. Call has reached base in every plate appearance for the Dodgers this postseason, going 3-for-3 with two walks and a hit by pitch.
He has also been great with the glove, and hasn't yet recorded an error with the Dodgers since arriving at the end of July.
Call played a reduced role in the regular season, often coming off the bench, but still had an above league average bat. He had a .247 batting average with a .717 OPS through 38 games with the Dodgers before the postseason.
As a right-handed batter, Call will likely get the nod against lefties for the remainder of the postseason. The Dodgers have been platooning Kike Hernandez with Call, putting Hernandez in left field against righties to make room at third base for Max Muncy, who hits them well. Against a left-hander, Hernandez will likely start at third with Call in left.
With his performances in the postseason so far, the Dodgers will certainly look to Call more often in the NLCS, which begins Monday. The Dodgers still await their opponent in the next round, as the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will play the fifth game of their series on Saturday. Regardless of the outcome, Game 1 of the NLCS will be Oct. 13, but the venue and time are still yet to be decided.
