Dodgers Receive Unfortunate Injury Update to Outfield
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman provided an update on his availability to play in the outfield as he wrestles with an ankle injury.
Edman has been battling his ankle injury all season, initially spraining his ankle in late April. He spent a couple of weeks on the injured list before returning, but re-aggravated the injury in August and needed another month on the injured list.
To manage the injury, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts left Edman out of the lineup for three of the final four games of the regular season, and also shifted him back to second base from center field.
"That’s kind of just a coaching decision, I guess, but I haven’t really taken any reps out there yet," Edman said when asked if he'd return to the outfield before the end of the postseason. "But maybe as we get farther on in the postseason, as the ankle starts to feel better, I’ll maybe try to get out there. But at least for now, probably not."
More news: Dodgers Manager Talks Shohei Ohtani's Shortcomings in NLDS Thus Far
While he may not be returning to the outfield this season, Edman insists he is recovering well from the lingering injury.
"I think it’s definitely getting better," he said. "It didn’t feel great at the end of the year, but having a couple days off in Seattle definitely helped it recover. It’s definitely at a point where it’s manageable now."
More news: Dodgers Announce Unfortunate Tanner Scott News Ahead of NLDS Game 4
Edman has played four of the Dodgers' five games this postseason, and has been a key contributor at the plate for LA. He hit a home run in the Dodgers' first game of the postseason against the Cincinnati Reds, and hit another against the Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS.
His .934 OPS would be the highest mark of his postseason career with at least two games played, and if his ankle continues to improve he will only become more dangerous.
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Doesn't Hold Back on Rough Outing in NLDS Game 3
Edman's switch to second base has been beneficial for the Dodgers as well, as he has a perfect fielding percentage through 30 innings at second this postseason. He spent most of his time at second throughout the regular season as well, and made just one error through 525.1 innings.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on Si.