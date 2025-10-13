Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals His Preferred Role for Roki Sasaki
The Dodgers will start the National League Championship Series with a newfound weapon at their disposal: relief pitcher Roki Sasaki.
After starting the season as a starting pitcher, Sasaki struggled and was ultimately placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old rookie rehabbed the injury and worked with the Dodgers pitching staff to correct his pitching motion.
More news: Philly News Broadcast Team Pays Up Big Time After Loss to Dodgers in NLDS
The product of his hard work has been lethal.
Sasaki's fastest pitch this postseason so far was over 101 mph and through 5.1 innings across four appearances, he's given up just one hit and zero walks, recording two saves in the process. His most dramatic save came in Game 2 against the Phillies in the NLDS, in which he inherited runners at first and third but forced a ground out to seal the win.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Looks Like 'Second Coming of Mariano Rivera', Says Insider
For a Dodger bullpen that has struggled all season to close out games, Sasaki has been a welcome addition at a crucial point. Now, the Dodgers will continue to utilize the young pitcher, although preferably at a limited rate.
"Perfect world, one inning, because there's a cost to two innings or certainly three innings as far as on the backside of that, right?" Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during a workout day on Sunday. "But it's certainly, you know, helped stabilize the pen with leverage. Obviously, our guys have been going through it.
"But I do think in the last week our guys, we've seen some good things out of the guys out of the pen, but certainly Roki has been a big part of it."
Outside of Sasaki, the Dodger bullpen certainly has, in fact, been going through it. Blake Treinen holds a 7.71 ERA after his collapse in Game 2. Alex Vesia hasn't fared much better, with a 6.00 ERA. While Sasaki is going to be a key part of the Dodgers' late game plans, the relief staff must improve.
In the meantime, Sasaki is willing to do whatever necessary in order to help the Dodgers reach their second consecutive World Series, including making appearances on back-to-back days.
"He is ready for whatever we need of him. So I haven't talked to him," Roberts said. "I talked to him -- I talk to him quite frequently -- but whatever is needed of him, he'll be ready to go. So I'm not worried about the back-to-back."
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.