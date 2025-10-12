Philly News Broadcast Team Pays Up Big Time After Loss to Dodgers in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the NLDS, taking home the spot in the NLCS and getting one step closer to defending their 2024 title.
The Dodgers were a slight underdog heading into the series, mainly because of their notable bullpen disadvantage, but the starting rotation and offense managed to do enough over four games to secure the victory.
Los Angeles won the first two games on the road, lost in the first game back at Dodger Stadium, but rallied in Game 4 to win an 11-inning thriller.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Receives Bold Prediction on Rest of Postseason
The series result left Phillies fans in agony, while fans throughout Los Angeles celebrated their match in October.
After the series, it was revealed that ABC 6, the Philadelphia affiliate, made a bet with ABC 7, the Los Angeles crew.
The losing city would need to wear the opposing team's gear. True to their word, on Friday, the ABC 6 crew donned a different piece of Dodgers teamwear.
Two of them wore Dodger hats, while one of them held up a Dodger flag, and finally another put on a Shohei Ohtani jersey — though he only put one hand in the sleeve.
More news: MLB Insider Sends Warning to Dodgers' Opponents Walking Shohei Ohtani to Face Mookie Betts
ABC 7 celebrated by throwing away Phillies gear that their Philadelphia sister station sent.
"We were afraid that we were going to have to wear this. Great series, sorry Phillies, you lost," an anchor said on the broadcast.
More news: Dodgers Veteran Sends Clear Message on Cubs, Brewers Ahead of NLCS
The entire series was tightly matched throughout. In fact, three out of the four games were decided by two runs or less.
Reliever Alex Vesia recounted how intense the series was, especially Game 4, which ended on an error from Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering.
"Inning to inning, pitch to pitch," Vesia said. "I mean, that was a heavyweight battle. … The Phillies, they're a really good team. They were not going to go down without a fight.
"But at the same time, you can't count out the Dodgers. From top to bottom, that was a badass game."
The Dodgers will play on Monday, Oct. 13 in the NLCS opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.