Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals How He'll Use Clayton Kershaw in NLDS
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Clayton Kershaw's role for the team for the remainder of the postseason.
The Dodgers left Kershaw out of their roster in the Wild Card series after he started the final game of the season against the Seattle Mariners, and put him on the roster for the NLDS, though he didn't feature in Game 1. Kershaw announced his retirement in the final few weeks of the regular season, and will call it a career after the 2025 postseason.
"I think those scenarios certainly play into one, two potential uses of Clayton," said Roberts on whether Kershaw would be a long relief pitcher or an extra innings inclusion. "I trust him. I just think there's other opportunities he might have to pitch. But I also do feel that there's other guys, whether it's lanes or spots, that I feel we're more comfortable with. But it's not a slight on Clayton, but I do think that there's various roles -- up, down, early, late -- that I could use him."
Kershaw's start against the Mariners may have been the final one of his career, as Roberts seems to want him to come out of the bullpen for the Dodgers in the postseason. Kershaw made his first relief appearance since 2019 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 24, and threw a perfect inning in just 15 pitches.
The Dodgers have reinforced their bullpen with several options heading into the postseason, giving themselves multiple ways out if they are to start leaking runs like they did in the final few weeks of the regular season. Emmet Sheehan, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki are in the bullpen along with Kershaw, and they also have some of their stronger relief options from the regular season in Anthony Banda and Jack Dreyer present.
Glasnow threw 34 pitches in Game 1 of the NLDS, and will likely not be available for Game 2, giving Kershaw an opportunity to provide for his team if they need him.
The Dodgers took a huge Game 1 win on the road against the Phillies in the NLDS, and will look for the same result during Game 2 on Monday, when Blake Snell makes his second start this postseason. The Dodgers face Jesus Luzardo in Game 2, which begins Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT.
