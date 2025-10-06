Dodgers Ace Named Best Starting Pitcher in Postseason
As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to move through the postseason, it is worth looking back at MLB Network's Sean Casey's picks for the best National League starters going into October.
There are two Dodgers on his top-5 list, but the man leading the charge is none other than Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
More news: Dodgers Provide Somewhat Concerning Tommy Edman Injury Update
The right-hander from Bizen, Japan, tossed a blistering 2.49 ERA this past regular season across 30 starts, leading to his first All-Star selection. He added 201 strikeouts to 59 walks through 173.2 innings of work, totaling an ERA+ of 167, almost 70 percent higher than league average.
His first outing of the postseason was during the second and final game against the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round to close out the series. Yamamoto punched out 9 batters through 6.2 innings, allowing just four hits and two runs, though neither of which were charged against him.
The next two pitchers on Casey's list are two arms that the Dodgers have taken down so far this postseason in Cristopher Sanchez and Hunter Greene.
Sanchez ended his regular season campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies with the highest bWAR for pitchers in MLB with a mark of 8.0, and an ERA of 2.50 through 32 starts. He also started Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, allowing two earned runs over 5.2 innings, striking out eight.
More news: Dodgers Steal Game 1 vs Phillies in Shocking Turn of Events, Take 1-0 NLDS Lead
Next is Greene, the prized right-hander of the Cincinnati Reds. He notched a 2.76 ERA through 19 starts this past regular season, but lasted just three frames against the Dodgers in the Wild Card round, allowing five earned runs on six hits (three of which were home runs).
Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers is No. 4 on the list, boasting a 2.70 ERA through his 33 starts this season. He struck out nine through 5.2 innings and allowed a pair of earned runs to kick off the NLDS with a win (something he led the NL in with 17 during the regular season) over the Chicago Cubs.
Last but not least, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was ranked the fifth-best starter on the NL side of this postseason.
Ohtani threw a 2.87 ERA across 47 regular season innings, and started Game 1 of the NLDS for the Dodgers, securing the win via nine strikeouts through six innings. He allowed three earned runs, three hits, and just one walk.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.