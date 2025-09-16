Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Rationale Behind Decision vs Phillies That Backfired
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 6-5 in extra innings in the first of a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night.
With the win, the Phillies clinched the NL East. The Dodgers are two games up on the San Diego Padres in the NL West with 12 games to go in the season.
Reliever Anthony Banda made his first start of the season in a surprise decision. Roberts explained that the left-handed pitcher's start was designed for him to face the top of the Phillies' lineup, which features lefties Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.
"Anthony is going to play an important role in this series," Roberts told reporters before the game. "The way they structure their lineup, just to get him on some lefties makes sense. We've got a chance to pick when to put him on them."
In 66 appearances this season, Banda has a 3.47 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP with a 5-1 record. Against left-handed batters, Banda has allowed a .163 batting average, two home runs and 26 strikeouts in 92 at-bats.
The decision also gave Emmet Sheehan and the Dodgers a chance to simulate what it would look like for Sheehan to come out of the bullpen, a postseason role that is likely for the regular season starting pitcher.
Banda faced just three batters, striking out Harrison Bader, giving up a home run to Schwarber and walking Harper before getting pulled in favor of Sheehan.
Sheehan had a clean outing, giving up one earned run and striking out seven batters in 5.2 innings of action.
In his second season of MLB action, Sheehan has made 10 starts, tallying a 6-3 record. The 25-year-old has a 3.17 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season and will play a significant role in the bullpen in the playoffs.
The Dodgers are currently slated for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, where they would open in the Wild Card against the lowest seed in the National League. There is a chance that the Dodgers could catch the Phillies for the second seed and an overall bye, but losses like last night's don't help. The Phillies have a 5.5-game lead over the Dodgers.
The Dodgers will get a chance to shrink that lead Tuesday night as two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes the mound against the Phillies.
