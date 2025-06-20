Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Reveals Why He’s ‘Bothered’ By Padres’ Mike Shildt
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the final game of an intense four-game set against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.
In the top of the ninth inning, right-hander Jack Little hit Fernando Tatis Jr. in the wrist in what would be an eventful MLB debut for the pitcher. A benches-clearing brawl ensued as managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt were both ejected by the end of the contest.
Shildt approached the Dodgers' dugout to begin the scuffle, but Roberts later clarified his dissatisfaction with the Padres skipper after the game.
“I think anyone knows there was no intent there,” Roberts said on Little hitting Tatis. “And so as he (Shildt) comes out, and he’s yelling at me and staring me down, that bothers me. Because, to be quite frank, that’s the last thing I wanted.
"I’m taking starters out of the game, trying to get this game over with and get this kid a couple innings. And so that’s why I felt, I took that personal. Because I understand the game, and I understand that it doesn’t feel good to get hit. But understand again, intent versus clearly no intent.”
Regardless, Tatis being hit by Dodgers pitchers is something that has happened thrice in seven matchups between the teams, and six times overall during his career.
Manager Mike Shildt just about had it with his superstar being hit so many times by Dodgers, and explained his rationale for making his way to the dugout.
“Enough is enough,” Shildt. “Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is, I took exception with it.”
On the topic of intentionality, Shohei Ohtani was beaned in the bottom of the frame after the 10 minutes of stoppage for the brawl. Roberts said postgame that he fully believes Ohtani was hit on purpose by the soon-to-be ejected Robert Suarez.
"I don't know how many left-handed hitters Suarez has hit with a fastball, but clearly there was intent behind it."
Perhaps tensions will cool from each team before their next meeting in mid-August back at Dodger Stadium, but for now, the Dodgers will look to expand upon their five-game lead over San Diego in the NL West and keep positioning themselves for another deep October run.
