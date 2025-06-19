Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Exciting Hyeseong Kim Decision
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Hyeseong Kim has impressed manager Dave Roberts with his sporadic appearances in a crowded Dodgers lineup, and Roberts said he will see the field on a more consistent basis.
“I think that Hyeseong has earned opportunities, and I don’t want to get him to lose his mojo and sit for four or five, six days and expect good at-bats,” Roberts said. “So I think that he’s earning the opportunity to get somewhat of a consistent look, and we’ll go from there.”
Kim began 2025 with Triple-A Oklahoma City after signing with the Dodgers in the offseason, where he posted a .798 OPS over 28 games. He hit five home runs and stole 13 bases in his time with the Comets.
The Dodgers called up Kim on May 3 after placing Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list. He made his first appearances at the dish May 5 against the Miami Marlins, where he went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
He has 70 at-bats since his call up and has hugely impacted the Dodgers' depth, batting .386 with a .984 OPS. He has two home runs and 11 RBIs and has struck out just 15 times.
Kim has featured at second base, shortstop and center field this season, but will not play every game due to the strength in each position for the Dodgers.
Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts and Andy Pages are all having great seasons, and leaving any of them out of the lineup for too long would ultimately hurt the Dodgers. However, Roberts may be inclined to rest his starters more often with a reliable bat in Kim — or move things around to have Kim replace the struggling Michael Conforto in the lineup.
The Dodgers have room to find out what's best, however, and should leave all options open. Kim will look to make an impact in a star-studded lineup which currently sits first in the NL West and has the most wins in the National League.
They lead the San Francisco Giants by 4.5 games heading into Thursday, and will look to extend their six game lead on the third-place San Diego Padres as they look to take a four-game sweep against them at Dodger Stadium. The final game of the series begins Thursday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
