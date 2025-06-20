Fernando Tatis Jr Plaque Removed From Dodger Stadium
On Sept. 30, 2021, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run off the top of Dodger Stadium's left field pavilion. The 467-foot blast was among few in the history of the National League's second-oldest park to come to rest outside the outfield confines.
The Dodgers, as is their custom, commemorated the homer with a plaque. Until this week, the Tatis plaque hung atop a stairwell leading to the bleacher seats. On Wednesday, a Reddit user pointed out the plaque had been removed.
More news: Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan Optioned One Day After Stellar Debut
Dennis Lin of The Athletic contacted the Dodgers, who said Tatis’ plaque "had been damaged and that an unblemished version would take its place by Los Angeles’ next homestand."
According to the team, Tatis’ home run is the most recent of six homers to sail out of Dodger Stadium. Others belong to Giancarlo Stanton (475 feet), Mark McGwire (483 feet), Mike Piazza (478 feet) and Willie Stargell (470 feet and 506 feet, 6 inches).
More news: Dodgers Issue Rare Statement Amid ICE Presence Outside Stadium Gates
While their commemorative plaques managed to remain standing as the Dodgers and Padres renewed their rivalry this week, the Tatis plaque did not. Turns out his right wrist wasn't the only thing to take a hit at Dodger Stadium.
Was the timing of the plaque's removal coincidental to the animus between Tatis and the Dodgers' fan base? Lin, citing a team spokesperson, writes that it was unknown how the damage occurred.
More news: Did Dodgers Try to Trade for Rafael Devers Before Giants Blockbuster?
Tatis became a lightning rod, in a near-literal sense as a magnet for baseballs, during the recent series between the Dodgers and Padres.
Dodgers reliever Lou Trivino hit Tatis with a pitch on June 10 at Petco Park, then again on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Neither of those beanballs resulted in a major injury, and the Padres are hoping the same is true after Jack Little hit Tatis with a pitch on the right wrist Thursday night.
More news: Dodgers Clap Back at Padres' Manny Machado, Mike Shildt in Epic Fashion
Padres third baseman Manny Machado said the Dodgers better “pray” Tatis is okay and the scans come back negative.
He added: “They need to set a little candle up for Tati tomorrow and hope that everything comes back negative.”
More news: Dodgers Future Hall of Famer Reacts to Shocking Giants Trade for Rafael Devers
While they're at it, the Dodgers might consider lighting a second candle for the Tatis plaque — at a safe distance from the plaque, of course.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.