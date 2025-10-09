Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Reveals Why Tanner Scott Isn’t With Team in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 3 of the National League Division Series, 8-2, to the Philadelphia Phillies in a contest that was much closer up until a nightmare eighth inning.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed after the loss that reliever Tanner Scott was away from the team on Wednesday due to personal reasons.
“He was not at the ballpark today," Roberts said. "There was something going on personal. And it’ll come out later. But he was completely unavailable.”
After the Phillies responded to a Tommy Edman solo home run with three runs of their own in the fourth inning, Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto stayed in the game to start the fifth. After back-to-back singles, Yamamoto was replaced by Anthony Banda, who left the inning unscathed.
Jack Dreyer took over for the sixth inning and got another zero on the board, but future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw would get the ball for the seventh. With the score still at 3-1, Kershaw narrowly escaped without allowing a run — but after allowing a single and a walk at the top of the frame, the southpaw didn't quite look like himself.
The eighth inning may have been an ideal opportunity to get someone like Scott in the game given Kershaw's warning signs, but he was left in for the eighth inning.
Two pitches in, the Phillies hammered a home run. After a walk and a Max Muncy error, a single would score two runs. Kershaw then allowed a two-run bomb to NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber on the first pitch he threw him.
The question at this point of the game certainly wouldn't have been if someone like Roki Sasaki would enter the game — although he has been electric out of the bullpen — but keeping Kershaw in for what turned into an embarrassment of an inning in front of the home crowd that left a sour taste in the mouth of many fans.
Perhaps Scott being available would have remedied this, but all the Dodgers can do now is look towards Game 4 on Thursday, and try to punch a ticket to the NLCS. If not, the series will head back to Philadelphia for Game 5.
