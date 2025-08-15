Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Padres Care Way More About Rivalry Than LA
The Los Angeles Dodgers kick off a three-game set against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. The rivalry between the two NL West teams has been dubbed as the best in baseball, but manager Dave Roberts believes the Padres have always cared more about the competition.
“I do think it’s one of those things where they’re very hyper-focused on us,” Roberts said. “But I guess it’s a compliment. Still, we’ve got to match their intensity because they want to beat us more than anything.”
In June, the Dodgers played the Padres seven times in 10 days. The defending champions won five of those games to taking a commanding 5-2 season series lead.
Now, the Dodgers and Padres will face off in two more series in August. While Roberts may have downplayed the Dodgers' investment in the rivalry, it's evident there is at least some bad blood between the teams.
In their last matchup on June 20, Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning and benches proceeded to clear after he fell to the ground.
Roberts and Padres skipper Mike Shildt were both ejected after a tense exchange of words and some shoves. In that same inning, Padres closer Robert Suarez plunked Shohei Ohtani in the back with a fastball. Suarez was also tossed, and eventually served a two-game suspension for the hit by pitch.
Following the June matchup, Roberts didn't mince words about Shildt and why he took issue with the Padres manager.
“I think anyone knows there was no intent there,” Roberts said on rookie right-hander Jack Little hitting Tatis. “And so as he (Shildt) comes out, and he’s yelling at me and staring me down, that bothers me. Because, to be quite frank, that’s the last thing I wanted.
"I’m taking starters out of the game, trying to get this game over with and get this kid a couple innings. And so that’s why I felt, I took that personal. Because I understand the game, and I understand that it doesn’t feel good to get hit. But understand again, intent versus clearly no intent.”
While Roberts and the Dodgers seem levelheaded going into Friday's game, tensions are bound to be high after the teams' last meet up — especially given the Dodgers' second place standing in the division.
