Dodgers Make Precautionary Move As Max Muncy IL Decision Looms: Report
UPDATE: According to Casey Porter of Dodgers Daily, Alexander is not joining the team in LA and he apologized for the error. The Dodgers still need to make a decision on Muncy's injury.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have brought utility man CJ Alexander to LA on the non-roster taxi squad in case they need to activate a player ahead of their game against the San Diego Padres on Friday, per Casey Porter of Dodgers Daily.
The Dodgers scratched third baseman Max Muncy from Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels with a sore side, and he is likely who Alexander would replace if he is activated.
Muncy would be a huge loss for the Dodgers, who just got back from the injured list. The All-Star third baseman landed on the IL after a collision at third base against the Chicago White Sox on July 3, where he suffered a bone bruise. He returned on Aug. 4.
Muncy has picked up where he left off since his return, posting a .348 batting average and an .870 OPS with four homers and nine RBIs.
Muncy is piecing together one of the best seasons of his career, and is just shy of a career high in batting average. His current OPS+ of 145 is the second highest of his career, just behind the 161 he posted during his first MLB season with the Dodgers.
Alexander has played in five organizations including the Dodgers, also playing for the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Athletics and New York Yankees organizations. In his 29 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Alexander has a .857 OPS with four home runs and 18 RBIs.
He featured for the A's in MLB earlier this season, posting a .176 batting average with three hits in 17 at-bats. He also featured for the Royals in 2024, and had one hit in eight at-bats.
The Dodgers will hope Muncy remains with the team, as they have an all-important series coming up against the San Diego Padres. The Padres passed the Dodgers in the NL West on Wednesday, and now lead the division by a game.
The two teams will play against each other on Friday, beginning the third series of the season between the rivals. Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers in the opening game of the series, and will hope to get a slumping LA team back on the right foot.
