Dodgers' Dave Roberts Would Still Take LA's Roster Over Any Other Team in MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he still believes the Dodgers have the best roster in Major League Baseball despite their recent struggles.
The Dodgers fell behind the San Diego Padres in the National League West on Wednesday after the Los Angeles Angels swept them across a three-game set. The Dodgers are 10-14 since the All-Star Break and 5-7 since the trade deadline.
The Dodgers have been plagued with injuries all season, and are far from full strength heading into their game on Friday. Important relievers such as Kirby Yates, Tanner Scott and Michael Kopech are currently injured, and new arrival Brock Stewart also landed on the injured list earlier this week.
The Dodgers are also suffering in the infield, as Tommy Edman, Hyeseong Kim and Kiké Hernandez are all injured, leaving depth issues in the middle infield. The Dodgers also scratched Max Muncy from their game against the Angels on Wednesday, and he could land on the injured list, as well.
“I would still have a hard time betting against us versus any other team," Roberts said when discussing the team's various injuries. "You could almost present it to any other manager of the 12 teams in the postseason. If you look at our team, how many managers would go, ‘I’ll take my team over that team over there?’”
Roberts has a point, as it's hard to look away from a team with multiple perennial All-Stars and perhaps the best player on the planet.
Even still, the Dodgers' problems persist, and they'll need to figure things out by the time first pitch comes on Friday, when they take on the Padres at Dodger Stadium for their third series against the Friars this season. The Padres have been on fire since July 3 — when the Dodgers took a nine game lead over them in the division — and are 23-12 since that date.
Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener, and will look to get the Dodgers off to a good start in what will be the most important stretch of their season as they play the Padres six times in the next 10 days. First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT.
