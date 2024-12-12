Dodgers Deal With Teoscar Hernández ‘Remains Possible’ Says Insider
The biggest story surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers right now is free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández.
Hernández has made his intentions clear about returning to L.A. after a 2024 World Series winning season, but thus far, nothing has come to fruition.
Reports have circulated that Hernández is also drawing interest from three American League East teams in the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays. It's unclear what contracts are being offered, but it appears the hold-up is on the years.
Read more: What’s the Delay in Dodgers Free Agent Teoscar Hernández Signing? MLB Insider Explains
Nevertheless, the Dodgers remain engaged in conversations, and while a return once seemed like an absolute, now it seems like more of a possibility.
On Wednesday, Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris of the LA Times reported just that.
"The sides continued to talk this week, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, and are believed to be close enough in negotiations that a deal remains possible," Harris wrote.
This is a far cry from where things were just a few weeks ago when the Dodgers seemed like the obvious landing spot for Hernández. Still, though, it's very possible Hernández returns.
Hernández signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason after his market wasn't as robust as he had hoped. He wanted to re-establish his value, and that's exactly what he did, hitting a career-high 33 home runs with 99 RBIs and an OPS of .840.
Now, Hernández is seeking a high AAV, multiyear deal, but the Dodgers don't seem ready to just give in.
“It’s hard for me to answer,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said when asked about Hernández returning, via Dodgers Nation. “He had a really good year. He put himself in a great position and I know he has talked about wanting to (re-sign), and I know that we have talked about him wanting to, and he and his family get to go through the interest and figure out what makes the most sense for them.
“So while we’re hopeful, at the same time, if he ends up signing somewhere else, we have no choice but to wish him well and on a personal level we’ll be really happy for him and professionally not so much.”
With every passing day, uncertainty grows that Hernández may not be back in L.A.