Dodgers DFA Former All-Star Reliever, Send Down Rookie in Major Roster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of Ben Rortvedt ahead of their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates in case catcher Will Smith ends up heading to the injured list.
In a corresponding move, they optioned rookie infielder Alex Freeland and designated reliever Alexis Diaz for assignment.
Smith left Wednesday's game after being hit in the hand with a foul ball in the bottom of the second inning. Manager Dave Roberts revealed Smith is day-to-day, however his X-ray came back negative.
The catcher has been one of the Dodgers' best played this season, posting a .902 OPS and is in the middle of a race for the batting title. He made his third consecutive All-Star Game in 2025. The only time he has spent time on the injured list since 2021 was for two weeks in 2023, when he had a concussion.
The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt at the trade deadline in the three-team trade which sent former Tampa Bay Rays starter Zack Littell to the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers, in exchange for Hunter Feduccia, received Rortvedt, right-hander Paul Gervase and left-hander Adam Serwinowski.
Rortvedt had played 26 games for the Rays earlier this season, batting .095 with a .297 OPS.
He will serve as the backup to catcher Dalton Rushing while Smith remains out. Rushing took Smith's place in Wednesday's contest after his exit. The Dodgers called Freeland up July 29, and has filled in at second and third base while some key Dodgers have been on the injured list. The Dodgers' No. 3 prospect played 29 games, batting .190 and hitting two home runs, both of which came against the San Diego Padres.
With the returns of Max Muncy and Tommy Edman on the horizon, Freeland appears to have lost his spot. Freeland, despite a recent slump, showed some promise in the majors, and will certainly return soon if he continues to play in the minor leagues how he did earlier this season.
More news: Dave Roberts Says Dodgers Expect More Out of Roki Sasaki Amid Lost Season.
The Dodgers traded for Alexis Díaz in May, and kept him in the minors until July. Diaz, who made an All-Star game in his sophomore season, had a 5.00 ERA through nine appearances with LA. He had a 1.84 ERA in his rookie season and a 3.07 ERA the year following, but has been unable to produce the same results since.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.