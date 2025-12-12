Dodgers Star to Have Unexpected Procedure Ahead of 2026 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is set to undergo some procedures, according to Team Canada Manager Ernie Whitt. There were minimal details provided on the extent of his injuries.

Previously, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stated that he didn't believe Freeman needed any procedures, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Andrew Friedman said today he didn’t believe Freddie Freeman would require any sort of procedure, for what it’s worth. https://t.co/m8Z6JDkXEt — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) December 9, 2025

Freeman had previously dealt with lower-body injuries while with the Dodgers, particularly an ankle injury that has affected his speed.

He appeared for Team Canada at the 2023 World Baseball Classic and seemed prepared to play again before health problems came up.

The Dodgers are expected to lose several players to the WBC this offseason. Will Smith will represent Team USA, while Mookie Betts might also make the roster. For Team Japan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Shohei Ohtani are also expected to play.

Los Angeles is coming off two straight World Series wins, with postseason runs extending well into October. All that extra baseball could wear on the team, along with WBC appearances.

Manager Dave Roberts expressed his desire to limit some of the players to maintain their health and keep them ready to win another World Series.

"I would like to think that it's going to be a dialogue as far as restrictions and limitations, in the sense of just trying to give them the opportunity," Roberts said at the MLB Winter Meetings.

"They've come off some stuff, some long seasons, and certainly with Yamamoto and looking out for 2026. But right now there's no more clarity than we had before.

"I don't want to be dismissive of what it means to them representing their country. I know the organization doesn't, but I do think that the conversations need to be had, will be had, as far as what each individual is taking on and whatever role that they might be taking on and what potential costs there might be.

"But you can't debate the emotion, what a player might feel of this potential opportunity."

Yamamoto and Ohtani both stand out as players who will need to be managed, especially after all they did in the stretch run last season.

Roberts will be glad to have Freeman taking care of his health rather than playing through the injury and making it worse, though it will certainly be challenging to manage all of the other players who will be competing in the tournament.

