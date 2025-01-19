Dodgers Emerging as Baseball's Next Dynasty is Great for the Sport
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not ruining baseball.
In fact, they are enhancing and revolutionizing the game with every move they make. The front office is doing everything in its power to improve the roster every year, regardless of who lifted the trophy.
From signing a Cy Young award-winning pitcher in Blake Snell, to acquiring a four-time Gold Glove award-winning infielder in Korea Baseball Organization in Hyeseong Kim, to finally landing the 23-year-old phenom Roki Sasaki, the Dodgers front office is doing just that.
Sunday morning, the defending champions addressed their largest flaw from 2024, the bullpen. L.A. signed left-handed relief pitcher Tanner Scott and if baseball fans weren't already upset by the Dodgers' offseason, this took many over the top.
Although there is a collective groan among fans of the other 29 MLB clubs as L.A. keeps bolstering its team, it's necessary for the sport. There needs to be a benchmark.
If L.A. simply celebrated their championship, kicked up their feet, and counted the days until 2025 Opening Day, there would be less anger from opposing fans, but that is not what the leaders of the sport do.
The Dodgers won the World Series because they are not complacent in success and will always find a way to improve, even if it comes mere weeks after winning the franchise's eighth ring.
There were two major events that occurred after the Dodgers lost in the 2023 NLDS to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The first, was that it led to the least-watched World Series ever, and the second is that it may have helped in L.A.'s pursuit of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
The World Series that took place during a pandemic —which the Dodgers won in 2020 to much public outcry on its validity — even ranked higher than 2023.
2023 saw a Texas Rangers team — who haven't been in a World Series since losing back-to-back years in 2010 and 2011 — and the Diamondbacks who hadn't been to the World Series since winning in 2001.
That is not to say that underdogs making it to the championship is always going to garner lower views, that's just false, but neither Texas nor Arizona had a big enough reason for people to watch if you are not a fan of those teams.
The second reason is that losing so early in the playoffs after a 100-win season lit a fire under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman in not just his $700 million Ohtani pursuit, but likely led him to offer Yamamoto $325 million despite never throwing an MLB pitch.
Spending over $1 billion on two premier talents not just set them up for the 2024 championship, but with the same offseason mindset they carry, Los Angeles will be well taken care of for many years to come.
To the other 29 teams, it's time to step up and act accordingly.