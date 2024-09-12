Dodgers Expect Fan Favorite To Return to Active Roster Next Week
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly is expected to return next week, likely when the team goes on the road for their series against the Miami Marlins.
Kelly hasn't pitched since Aug. 30 due to right shoulder inflammation, as a result, the Dodgers recalled Ben Casparius in a corresponding move. Kelly will make rehab appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and Sunday, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday.
This is Kelly's second stint on the injured list this season. The right-hander was previously sidelined by a strained right shoulder for two months.
In 31 games this season, Kelly is 1-1 with a 5.20 ERA. He's struck out 30 batters in 27.2 innings but also struggled with control, allowing four homers (he allowed three all of last season), hitting four batters, and walking 14.
Kelly last took the mound for the Dodgers when the club faced the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game rivalry series.
Veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw made an untimely departure in the second inning of the game. The Dodgers called on the bullpen to pitch the final eight innings of that game. Kelly was the first man out of the bullpen and threw 1.2 innings, more than any other reliever.
“I put the team in a really tough spot, having the bullpen cover eight innings,” Kershaw toldMLB.com’s Michael Reynolds. “But the team did amazing, they battled and grinded. And the bullpen is hanging after today, and I’m disappointed that I was the culprit of that, but they did an unbelievable job.”
In an impromptu bullpen game, the Dodgers also turned to Alex Vesia, Ryan Brasier, Michael Kopech, Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen, and Anthony Banda to hold off the Diamondbacks in an eventual 10-9 win.
Kelly struggled with his command against Arizona. He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks. The fan favorite also exceeded the step-off limit, which resulted in a run-scoring balk.
Although Kelly had a rough performance, the rest of the bullpen stepped up to finish off the win.
It's unclear how Kelly will perform once he returns, but the Dodgers' bullpen will likely use him in low-leverage situations.
Kelly is one of 10 Dodgers pitchers on the injured list. Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan, Banda, and Connor Brogdon are the others.
The Dodgers are currently five games ahead of Arizona in the race first place in the National League West.