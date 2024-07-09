Dodgers Expected To Be One Of Most Active Teams At Trade Deadline
The July 30 MLB trade deadline is looming, and to no one's surprise, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be among the most active teams. An unusually large contingent of potential buyers will also be active in trade talks. It's shaping up to be a high-stakes competition for the best players available among a handful of sellers, and the Dodgers hope to come out on top to bolster their title odds.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the Dodgers and six other contenders are expected to be on the phones negotiating deals.
"Who will be the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline, GMs and baseball executives say? The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Atlanta."- Bob Nightengale, USA Today
The Dodgers are actively pursuing some of the top players on the trading block. Notable names that the Dodgers have been linked to include Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr., Paul DeJong, and Randy Arozarena. These players could potentially be on the move by July 30.
Depending on which report you read, Los Angeles could be in the market for an infielder, outfielder, starting pitcher, or all of the above. There's reason to believe the Dodgers could make a move to fill any of these positions. Publicly at least, the front office has been tight-lipped about their plans.
The Dodgers' interest in Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet has apparently become the worst-kept secret in the league. If the Dodgers do make a trade for Crochet, it could be because the Dodgers added to the package they initially had rejected by the White Sox.
A ton of momentum could be building that way in these next few weeks, and we'll see if the Dodgers can get their man. If so, the Dodgers will have added one of the best pitchers in MLB this season, and a lethal southpaw who they have been lacking in their rotation.