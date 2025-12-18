Dodgers Star to Miss 2026 World Baseball Classic for Surprise Reason

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts announced he will not participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic on internet personality Adin Ross' livestream on Wednesday.

Betts played for Team USA in the 2023 WBC, where the US finished as runners-up to Team Japan. Betts went 3-for-15 in the tournament, recording two runs and an RBI through three games. He said he will miss the tournament because he and his wife, Brianna, are expecting their third child during the tournament.

"I was, but I can't now," Betts said of his participation. "My wife, we're having a kid, so, the baby's due in the middle of the WBC. She said she'd divorce me if I wasn't there."

Betts is a huge miss for Team USA, as he has established himself as one of the best players in MLB throughout his 12 years in the league. Despite having a down year in 2025, he still managed a hot second half and dragged his numbers past league average in the second half of the season.

He batted .258 in 2025, posting a .732 OPS. He maintained an extraordinarily low strikeout rate and hit 20 home runs — one more than he did in 2024. He also managed 82 RBIs over the course of the season.

On top of his offense, Betts finished the season as a finalist for the NL Gold Glove at shortstop during his first full season at the position, though he ultimately didn't win the award. His 17 defensive runs saved led MLB shortstops, with the next closest player being the Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto at 13.

Team USA has two shortstops on their roster already, Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson, with 15 players still to add. They received a favorable draw in the pool stage, and will have to play Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, and Brazil in order to advance to the knockout rounds.

The last time Team USA won a WBC title came in 2017, and it remains the only time they have claimed the championship. They'll look to become the second country to win the competition more than once in March.

