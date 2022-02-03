Dodgers: Extending Trea Turner Needs to Be a 'Priority' Says LA Insider

The Dodgers won the 2021 trade deadline by bringing in a pair of All-Stars: ace pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner. Scherzer signed with the Mets this offseason, but Turner is under contract for this coming season. Then Turner, will become a free agent.

No moves can be made right now due to the lockout, but one Dodgers insider believes that team president Andrew Friedman, and his new GM, Brandon Gomes, need to do everything they can to extend Turner long-term.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya had this to say in his guest appearance on Spectrum’s “Access SportsNet”.

"I think they're going to really make it a priority to sign Trea Turner. I think he stays in Dodger blue."

Tuner is just entering his prime years of production. Last season, the 28-year-old led all position players in WAR (6.9) and won his first batting title (.328). He was also two home-runs short of a 30/30 season.

With Corey Seager now a Ranger, Ardaya believes that extending Turner is vital to the Dodgers continued success.

“You have this situation where Corey Seager's gone now. You're not really sure where Gavin Lux is going to play long term. You kind of need that impact-level guy. Andrew Friedman said it best, 'it's really hard to get those types of impact-level guys because those guys just aren't available all that often.' So when you have one of those guys on the roster, you kind of have to do whatever you can to try and keep him.”

The going rate for top shelf shortstops like Turner is well over $30M. Francisco Lindor ($34.1M) and Corey Seager ($33M) both commanded hefty salaries. By all accounts, Turner belongs in that class.

When it comes time to right the check, will the Dodgers and Andrew Friedman have their pen at the ready?