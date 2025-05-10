Dodgers Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings By National Outlet
The Los Angeles Dodgers may be first in their division, but the defending champions have not competed through the first six weeks of the season unscathed.
A total of 13 Dodgers pitchers are currently on the injured list, including two key starters in Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell. L.A.'s bullpen leads the league in innings, while Dodgers starters have given the second-fewest amount of innings out of any rotation in Major League Baseball.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the current bullpen usage was not sustainable, but how can L.A. fix the issue with so many injuries to the pitching staff?
“It just seems like certain guys — and I could go back on each starter — but you’re still trying to manage their health and … [be] mindful of the innings that the bullpen is taking on and trying to stagger as much you can, and manage leverage and all that stuff,” Roberts said recently.
“Absolutely not, we (don’t) want to lead the league in bullpen innings.”
Beyond the pitching staff, the Dodgers are missing two of their best hitters in the lineup in Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez who are currently on the IL.
The slew of injuries is a reason why the Dodgers have fallen from No. 2 to No. 3 in the latest MLB Power Rankings by Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras.
"The Detroit Tigers, winners of 11 of their last 14 games and owners of an MLB-best plus-83 run differential, have leapfrogged four teams to take the top spot in this week's rankings," Camras writes. "Last week's leading New York Mets and second-place Los Angeles Dodgers, with their brutal injury luck, have fallen to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. The Dodgers are then followed by two teams in their own division, as the NL West continues to be the toughest division in baseball."
The Dodgers dropped the series opener to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but look to bounce back Friday at Chase Field.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.